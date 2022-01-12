Since assuming office on August 24, Governor Kathy Hochul has continued assembling her team. She and her team remain focused on the state's response to the ongoing COVID pandemic, delivering her first State of the State, and finalizing her soon to be released Executive Budget for the 2022 Legislative Session.

The Governor has announced a number of Executive Chamber and Executive Agency appointments and departures which we have compiled in the linked document, reflecting changes announced through January 7, 2022. As further appointments are made, we will continue to share updates with you. Should you have any questions, please reach out to any member of the Manatt team.

Click here to see the full list of Governor Hochul's key appointments.

