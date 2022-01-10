On December 31, 2021, the White House revoked Presidential Proclamation 10315, which had prohibited travel into the United States for travelers who were physically present in the following eight countries in southern Africa: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

President Biden issued the presidential proclamation on November 26, 2021, after the new COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in southern Africa. Since the presidential proclamation went into effect, the Omicron variant has been identified in more than 100 countries. The suspension of the country/location-based restrictions took effect days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.

Remaining Travel Restrictions

This latest announcement does not repeal travel restrictions that require all international air travelers to the United States to present proof of vaccination status and proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within a day of travel or documentation of recent COVID-19 recovery.

