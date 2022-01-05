This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

8:55 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route Joint Base Andrews

9:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

10:05 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House

11:10 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets virtually with family and independent farmers and ranchers to discuss his Administration's work to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat-processing industry; the Attorney General and the Secretary of Agriculture also attend | South Court Auditorium

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday-Sunday, December 30, 2021-January 2, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

January 3

Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain

January 2

Readout of President Biden's Call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine

January 1

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Colorado Disaster Declaration

December 31

Readout of President Biden's Call with Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Press Gaggle (re: RUS, Betty White, CO)

December 30

Readout of President Biden's Phone Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden's Call with President Putin of the Russian Federation

Readout of President Biden's Call with President-elect Gabriel Boric of Chile

Proclamation on National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, 2022

Proclamation on National Stalking Awareness Month, 2022

Proclamation on National Mentoring Month, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Publication: Secretary of Defense Memo Regarding Authority to Approve District of Columbia Government Requests for District of Columbia National Guard Support Assistance

Press Release : Department of Defense Releases Tools to Mitigate the Threat of the Omicron Variant of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in the Department of Defense and Updated Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 3 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Laboratory Testing Service

Publication : Tools to Mitigate the Threat of the Omicron Variant of Coronavirus Disease 2019

Publication : Updated Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 3 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Laboratory Testing Services

: Updated Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 3 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Laboratory Testing Services Contracts for December 30, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, January 3

January 1: Statement | Haiti Independence Day

January 1: Statement | Sudan National Day Statement

December 31: Statement | Joint Statement on Russian Court Decisions to Liquidate International Memorial and the Memorial Human Rights Center

December 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

December 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

December 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

December 30: Advisory | International Travel Challenges During COVID-19

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Malaysia in Response to Devastating Flooding

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: 2021 Intelligence Community Year in Review

Press Release: A Year In Review at ODNI

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions List Update: Counter-Narcotics Designations Removals; Cuba Designations Removals; Kingpin Act Designations Removals

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: Chair Gensler Announces Additions to Executive Staff

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Fort Bliss, Texas

Press Release: Dulles CBP Arrests Two Wanted Men in One Week on Felony Child Molestation Charges (Virginia)

Press Release: USCIS Extends Flexibility for Responding to Agency Requests

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Launches Affordable Connectivity Program

Press Release: FCC Provides Additional Guidance on Affordable Connectivity Program

Press Release: FCC Announces CSRIC VIII Working Group Membership

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces enforcement policy on disclosure requirements for group health plan service providers

