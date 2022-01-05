This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
8:55 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT departs New Castle, Delaware, en route Joint Base Andrews
9:45 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
10:05 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
11:10 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and The Vice President receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT meets virtually with family and independent farmers and ranchers to discuss his Administration's work to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat-processing industry; the Attorney General and the Secretary of Agriculture also attend | South Court Auditorium
VPOTUS' Schedule*
11:10 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:00 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen
Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Thursday-Sunday, December 30, 2021-January 2, 2022
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
January 3
- Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain
January 2
- Readout of President Biden's Call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
January 1
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Colorado Disaster Declaration
December 31
- Readout of President Biden's Call with Colorado Governor Jared Polis
- Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in Press Gaggle (re: RUS, Betty White, CO)
December 30
- Readout of President Biden's Phone Call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia
- Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden's Call with President Putin of the Russian Federation
- Readout of President Biden's Call with President-elect Gabriel Boric of Chile
- Proclamation on National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, 2022
- Proclamation on National Stalking Awareness Month, 2022
- Proclamation on National Mentoring Month, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Publication: Secretary of Defense Memo Regarding Authority to Approve District of Columbia Government Requests for District of Columbia National Guard Support Assistance
- Press Release: Department of Defense Releases Tools to Mitigate the Threat of the Omicron Variant of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in the Department of Defense and Updated Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 3 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Laboratory Testing Service
- Publication: Tools to Mitigate the Threat of the Omicron Variant of Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Publication: Updated Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 3 – Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Laboratory Testing Services
- Contracts for December 30, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Monday, January 3
- January 1: Statement | Haiti Independence Day
- January 1: Statement | Sudan National Day Statement
- December 31: Statement | Joint Statement on Russian Court Decisions to Liquidate International Memorial and the Memorial Human Rights Center
- December 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio
- December 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly
- December 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg
- December 30: Advisory | International Travel Challenges During COVID-19
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Provides Humanitarian Assistance to Malaysia in Response to Devastating Flooding
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: 2021 Intelligence Community Year in Review
- Press Release: A Year In Review at ODNI
Department of the Treasury
- Sanctions List Update: Counter-Narcotics Designations Removals; Cuba Designations Removals; Kingpin Act Designations Removals
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: Chair Gensler Announces Additions to Executive Staff
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: Operation Allies Welcome Announces Departure of Last Afghan Nationals from Fort Bliss, Texas
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Arrests Two Wanted Men in One Week on Felony Child Molestation Charges (Virginia)
- Press Release: USCIS Extends Flexibility for Responding to Agency Requests
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Launches Affordable Connectivity Program
- Press Release: FCC Provides Additional Guidance on Affordable Connectivity Program
- Press Release: FCC Announces CSRIC VIII Working Group Membership
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces enforcement policy on disclosure requirements for group health plan service providers
