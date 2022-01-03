This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

3:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT holds a phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia

VPOTUS' Schedule *

The Vice President and Second Gentleman are in California through the New Year.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on President Biden's Upcoming Call with President Putin of the Russian Federation

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Regional Appointments for USDA, HUD, and SBA

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release : DoD Awards $136.7 Million Contract to MilliporeSigma to Establish Domestic Production Capacity of Critical Material Used in COVID-19 Point-of-Care Tests

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update December 29, 2021
Article: Actor, Comedian Mel Brooks Served in Army in World War II

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update December 29, 2021 Article: Actor, Comedian Mel Brooks Served in Army in World War II

Contracts for December 29, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, December 30

December 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

December 29: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French, German, and UK Foreign Ministers

December 29: Statement | Stand News Arrests and Closure (China/Hong Kong)

December 29: Statement | Leadership on Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights: Rina Amiri and Stephenie Foster

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Press Statement from the UN Security Council on the Situation in Myanmar

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Financial Company and Its President with Engaging in Fraudulent Schemes to Boost Stock Price

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Two Miami-Area Tax Return Preparers

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Arrests Two Wanted Men in One Week on Felony Child Molestation Charges (Virginia)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigations on Emulsion Styrene-Butadiene Rubber From Czechia, Italy, and Russia

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $8.4M grant to address child labor, forced labor, unacceptable work conditions in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor releases Information Copies of the 2021 Form 5500 Series Annual Return/Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces rescission of Final Rule on Form T-1 Trust Annual Report filing

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Vermont's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $95 Million To State

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education Approves Mississippi's Plan for Use of American Rescue Plan Funds to Support K-12 Schools and Students, Distributes Remaining $543 Million To State

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: Two New Over-the-Counter At-Home COVID-19 Tests Brought to U.S. Market Quickly by Biden-Harris Administration

