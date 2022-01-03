ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Counsel LaKeisha Caton discussed the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether or not federal vaccine mandates will be allowed to stand with Bloomberg Law. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, issued an emergency regulation requiring the vaccination of healthcare workers in the U.S. Twenty-six states challenged the mandate.

According to Bloomberg Law, "The rule was designed to protect healthcare workers and patients across the U.S. from coronavirus surges. But according to four lawsuits backed by 26 states, the mandate will cause healthcare workers to leave the industry in droves and worsen staffing shortages in facilities packed with patients." Oral arguments before the Supreme Court will begin on January 7, 2022, and the decision may ultimately override several state-level regulations that ban vaccine mandates.

Bloomberg Law further states:

It's impossible to know what the justices will decide. The fact that lower courts have blocked the mandate means a win for the states at the Supreme Court is not out of the picture, LaKeisha M.A. Caton, counsel at Pryor Cashman LLP, said.

Read the full article in the resource links below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.