This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
5:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, en route Wilmington, Delaware
6:50 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Wilmington, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
The Vice President and Second Gentleman are in California through the New Year.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
11:00 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.
The White House
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
- Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
- Proclamation on Revoking Proclamation 10315 (re: COVID-related travel restrictions)
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Press Release: Increased COVID-19 Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation
- Publication: Guidance on Eligibility for a Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccine Booster Dose
- Article: Bump in COVID-19 Cases in D.C. Area Spurs Additional Mitigation Efforts at Pentagon
- Article: Sports Heroes Who Served: Author, Runner, Comedian, Civil Rights Activist Was Also a Soldier
- Contracts for December 28, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Wednesday, December 29
- December 28: Statement | Dissolution of International Memorial (Russia)
- December 28: Statement | Third Anniversary of Paul Whelan's Detention in Russia
- December 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Telephone Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau
- December 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kenyan President Kenyatta (re: Ethiopia, Somalia)
- December 28: Statement | On the Attacks in Kayah State and Throughout Burma
- December 28: Advisory | Extension of Temporary Measure Allowing Return Travel to the United States on Expired U.S. Passport
- December 28: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Press Release: USAID Allocates Additional $19 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Help People in the Philippines Affected by Super Typhoon Rai
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury Announces Grant for New York City to Help Reduce Gun Violence
Department of Justice
- Press Release: Advertising Platform OpenX Agrees to Injunctive Relief and $2 Million Payment in Case Alleging Violations of Children's Privacy Law
- Press Release: California Man Sentenced to Life Followed by 30 Years in Prison for Federal Hate Crimes Related to 2019 Poway Synagogue Shooting and Attempted Mosque Arson
- Press Release: District Court Orders New Jersey Defendants to Stop Distributing Unapproved 'Nano Silver' Products Touted as COVID Treatment
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Submits TRACED Act Annual Report 2021 to Congress
- Statement from Chairwoman Rosenworcel on Court Victory in D.C. Circuit (re: freeing up 6 GHz band for next-generation Wi-Fi)
- Statement from Commissioner Carr Welcomes FCC's Mid-Band Spectrum Win
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Press Release: HHS to Make Coverage More Accessible and Affordable for Millions of Americans in 2023
- Press Release: New Medicaid Option Promotes Enhanced Mental Health, Substance Use Crisis Care
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 28, 2021
