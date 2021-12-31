This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

5:00 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, en route Wilmington, Delaware

6:50 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive in Wilmington, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President and Second Gentleman are in California through the New Year.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EST – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Tuesday, December 28, 2021

The White House

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

Proclamation on Revoking Proclamation 10315 (re: COVID-related travel restrictions)

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release : Increased COVID-19 Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation

: Increased COVID-19 Restrictions on the Pentagon Reservation Publication : Guidance on Eligibility for a Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccine Booster Dose

: Guidance on Eligibility for a Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccine Booster Dose Article : Bump in COVID-19 Cases in D.C. Area Spurs Additional Mitigation Efforts at Pentagon

: Bump in COVID-19 Cases in D.C. Area Spurs Additional Mitigation Efforts at Pentagon Article: Sports Heroes Who Served: Author, Runner, Comedian, Civil Rights Activist Was Also a Soldier

Contracts for December 28, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, December 29

December 28: Statement | Dissolution of International Memorial (Russia)

December 28: Statement | Third Anniversary of Paul Whelan's Detention in Russia

December 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Telephone Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

December 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kenyan President Kenyatta (re: Ethiopia, Somalia)

December 28: Statement | On the Attacks in Kayah State and Throughout Burma

December 28: Advisory | Extension of Temporary Measure Allowing Return Travel to the United States on Expired U.S. Passport

| Extension of Temporary Measure Allowing Return Travel to the United States on Expired U.S. Passport December 28: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Press Release: USAID Allocates Additional $19 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Help People in the Philippines Affected by Super Typhoon Rai

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury Announces Grant for New York City to Help Reduce Gun Violence

Department of Justice

Press Release: Advertising Platform OpenX Agrees to Injunctive Relief and $2 Million Payment in Case Alleging Violations of Children's Privacy Law

Press Release: California Man Sentenced to Life Followed by 30 Years in Prison for Federal Hate Crimes Related to 2019 Poway Synagogue Shooting and Attempted Mosque Arson

Press Release: District Court Orders New Jersey Defendants to Stop Distributing Unapproved 'Nano Silver' Products Touted as COVID Treatment

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Submits TRACED Act Annual Report 2021 to Congress

Statement from Chairwoman Rosenworcel on Court Victory in D.C. Circuit (re: freeing up 6 GHz band for next-generation Wi-Fi)

Statement from Commissioner Carr Welcomes FCC's Mid-Band Spectrum Win

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: HHS to Make Coverage More Accessible and Affordable for Millions of Americans in 2023

Press Release: New Medicaid Option Promotes Enhanced Mental Health, Substance Use Crisis Care

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | December 28, 2021

