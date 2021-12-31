This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Note: The US Government was closed on Friday, December 24, in observance of the Christmas Day holiday.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EST - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

11:30 a.m. EST - The President joins the White House COVID-19 Response Team's regular call with the National Governors Association to discuss his Administration's response to the Omicron variant and to hear from the Governors on the needs in their States | South Court Auditorium

12:15 p.m. EST - The President departs the White House en route Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

1:15 p.m. EST - The President arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

2:30 p.m. EST - The President receives the Weekly Economic Briefing virtually | Biden Beach House, Rehoboth Beach, DE

VPOTUS' Schedule*

The Vice President and Second Gentleman are in California through the New Year.

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change.

Recap of Friday, December 24-26, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a Virtual Meeting with Service Members on Christmas Day | December 26, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the Passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu | December 26, 2021

Statement by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Christmas | December 25, 2021

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Arkansas Disaster Declaration | December 24, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Monday, December 27

December 26: Statement | The Life and Legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

December 26: Statement | United States Calls for Credible, Rapid Conclusion of Somali Elections

December 24: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with South African Foreign Minister Pandor (re: COVID travel restrictions)

December 24: Statement | Joint Statement on Libyan Election Process

