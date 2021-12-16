WilmerHale and Wolters Kluwer are delighted to announce the publication of Contractual Performance and COVID-19, edited by Franz Schwarz, John Trenor, and Helmut Ortner. This indispensable book provides an in-depth analysis of the legal principles and doctrines that address the significant impediments faced by parties in the performance of their contractual obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures taken in response. The book offers the most comprehensive comparative examination of major legal systems around the world and the circumstances in which COVID-19-related impediments may excuse contractual performance or lead to modification or termination of the affected contractual obligations.

In the attached sample [Download attached PDF], the editors discuss the overarching principles that emerged from their research and that transcend civil and common law jurisdictions.

