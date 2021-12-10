ARTICLE

Another federal judge has blocked President Biden's vaccine mandate. On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Judge R. Stan Baker, a Georgia-based U. S. District Court Judge, issued a preliminary injunction against enforcing President Biden's vaccine requirement for federal contractors and subcontractors who would have had to get vaccinated by January 2022.

Judge Baker reasoned that the mandate violated the Tenth Amendment, noting that “even in times of crisis this Court must preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the bounds of their constitutionally granted authorities.” In support of his decision, Judge Baker further stated the United States Supreme Court has recognized that, while the public indisputably has a strong interest in combating the spread of COVID-19, that interest does not permit the government to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends.

