This article, originally published on November 11, 2021, has been revised.

On Thursday, December 2, the Biden administration tightened entry requirements for air travelers to the United States following the global spread of the Omicron variant. Effective December 6, all individuals re-entering the U.S. from international travel must show a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of traveling back.

On Monday, November 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel policy following President Biden's proclamation intended to promote safer global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. While President Biden's proclamation impacted all individuals traveling to the U.S., the greatest impact is toward noncitizens, who are nonimmigrants, seeking to enter the nation by air travel and are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In general, nonimmigrant visa holders must provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the United States, with limited exceptions, which include children under the age of 18; individuals who are medically unable to receive the vaccine; and emergency travelers who do not have timely access to a vaccine.

To determine whether you can board a flight to the U.S., visit the CDC's Travel Assessment page. For additional information, visit the CDC's International Travel page.

