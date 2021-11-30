On November 26, 2021, in response to the discovery of the omicron variant of the virus which causes COVID-19, the Biden Administration issued a Presidential Proclamation banning the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of noncitizens who were physically present within Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe during the past 14-day period. This ban comes only 19 days after the U.S. government ended its COVID-19 travel bans worldwide and replaced them with a vaccine mandate for travel to the United States. The Proclamation is effective at 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time on November 29, 2021 and does not apply to persons aboard a flight scheduled to arrive in the U.S. that departed prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time on November 29, 2021.

As with previous COVID-19 travel bans, there are numerous exceptions including:

U.S. citizens

Lawful permanent residents

Spouses of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents

Parents of minor U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents

Siblings of U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents, provided that both are unmarried and under the age of 21

Children to be adopted in the U.S. pursuant to IR-4 or IH-4 visas

Travelers coming at the invitation of the U.S. Government for a purpose related to containment or mitigation of the virus

C-1, D, or C-1/D crewmembers or any noncitizen otherwise traveling to the United States as air or sea crew

Diplomats and employees of international organizations

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces and immediate family members

Any noncitizen whose entry would be in the national interest, as determined by the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, or their designee

At this time, it is unknown whether the Department of State will implement a process similar to what was in place under the previous travel bans to consider requests for National interest Exceptions permitting travel to the United States. It is also not known whether the Department of State will use the same criteria to evaluate said National Interest Exception requests.

Importantly, the Proclamation confirms that those individuals exempt from the ban may nevertheless be subject to Proclamation 10294 of October 25, 2021, which mandated COVID-19 vaccines and predeparture testing for most travelers effective November 8, 2021.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.