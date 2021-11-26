ARTICLE

Nancy Johnson and Kimberly Doud of Littler's Orlando office are back to discuss Florida's new law relating to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and its interplay with the status of federal requirements. Nancy and Kimberly discuss how employers in Florida can understand if they need to comply with the new law, what the opt-outs are, and how the new law interacts with the three existing federal mandates.

