United States:
Candid COVID Conversations: Florida's New COVID Law (Podcast)
26 November 2021
Littler Mendelson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Nancy Johnson and Kimberly Doud of Littler's Orlando office
are back to discuss Florida's new law relating to COVID-19
vaccine mandates and its interplay with the status of federal
requirements. Nancy and Kimberly discuss how employers in
Florida can understand if they need to comply with the new law,
what the opt-outs are, and how the new law interacts with the three
existing federal mandates.
Listen on SoundCloud
|
All Littler Podcasts
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from United States
2023 Diversity Visa Lottery Registration
Cozen O'Connor
The U.S. Department of State (DOS) Bureau of Consular Affairs announced that the online registration period for the 2023 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program...
FTC Establishes New Cybersecurity Benchmarks
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
Last week, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") amended its Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act ("GLBA") Safeguards Rule (or "Rule") to, among other things, modify the scope of companies...
Virtual Currencies Comparative Guide
Bull Blockchain Law LLP
Virtual Currencies Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of United States, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries