The U.S. government has released official guidance for travelers to safely resume global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic that is primarily focused on vaccination.

Overview

On Oct. 25, 2021, the White House released a proclamation detailing the resumption of global travel during the pandemic. The proclamation states that the government will cease restricting entry to the U.S. on a country-by-country basis and will instead adopt a policy for air travel and entry into the U.S. based primarily on vaccination status.

This news is notable to individuals in countries previously banned from entering the U.S. over the last 18 months. Additional information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was also released clarifying implementation of the changes.

What are the changes?

The government has provided details for travelers entering the U.S. on or after Nov. 8, 2021. The travel guidance provides instructions and requirements for both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

Fully vaccinated noncitizens

Vaccinated noncitizens who are otherwise eligible may enter the U.S. starting on Nov. 8, 2021 if they can show that at least 14 days have passed since they received a single-shot authorized vaccine or the second dose of a two-dose authorized vaccine. Authorized vaccines include:

Johnson & Johnson

Moderna

Oxford-AstraZeneca/Covishield

Pfizer/BioNTech

Sinopharm

Sinovac

Noncitizens include nonimmigrant visa holders, like H-1B, L-1, and F-1, and green card applicants entering the U.S. with an Advance Parole.

The vaccine requirement does not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (green card holders) or noncitizens traveling on immigrant visas.

Evidencing vaccine status

Proof of authorized vaccination must be presented to the airline in advance of departure to the U.S. A paper or digital record by an official source (for example, a public health or government agency) is acceptable assuming a full name, date of birth, vaccine type and date of vaccine administration are all clearly identified. The Department of State provides more background here.

Continued testing requirements

COVID-19 testing requirements will still be in place for all travelers.

Vaccinated noncitizens who are entering the U.S. must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure.

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents (green card holders) must still provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test and the recency of the test depends on their vaccination status. If vaccinated, they must present a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of departure for the U.S. If they are not fully vaccinated, they must present a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of departure.

Children ages two and older can enter the country if they are traveling with a fully vaccinated adult and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of departure. Children who are traveling alone or with an adult who is not vaccinated must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.

Further, all travelers to the U.S. must provide contact information to airlines before boarding flights.

Exceptions for unvaccinated travelers

Some exceptions will apply for noncitizen travelers who intend to enter the U.S. starting in Nov. but who are not fully vaccinated, including:

Children (persons under age 18)

Persons for whom the vaccine is medically not advisable

A citizen of a country where the vaccine is limited (less than 10% of population vaccinated)

Member of (or spouse or child of) the U.S. Armed Forces

A person whose entry would be in the national interest

Some persons may be obligated to agree to become vaccinated against COVID-19 within 60 days of arriving in the U.S. (or within some other timeframe or as soon as medically appropriate as determined by the CDC) and must provide proof of having arranged to become vaccinated after arriving in the United States.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 26 October, 2021

