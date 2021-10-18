ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Biden administration has announced that it will remove restrictions for land (and ferry) border crossings from Canada and Mexico in two phases. This will benefit not only Canadians and Mexicans, extending to all travellers who are entering the US from either Canada or Mexico.

In early November, likely at the same time as the Regional Covid-19 entry bans for air travellers will be terminated, DHS first will allow non-essential travel across the land borders for fully vaccinated individuals, while unvaccinated individuals who can demonstrate that their travel is essential (such as to "work" in the US) will be allowed to enter.

In early January, DHS will begin to require all foreign travellers, whether essential or not, to be fully vaccinated. There will be limited exceptions to these requirements, such as for children.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.