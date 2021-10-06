Since assuming office on August 24, Governor Kathy Hochul has been assembling her team while continuing to focus on the state's response to the ongoing COVID pandemic. The Governor has announced a number of executive chamber and executive agency appointments and departures, which we have compiled in the linked document, reflecting changes announced through October 1.

Notably, after taking the oath of office, Governor Hochul invited all current agency commissioners and personnel to remain in their positions and announced that over the ensuing 45 days (ending on/around October 8), her administration would evaluate and make determinations as to any staff changes. As further appointments are made, we will continue to share updates with you. Should you have any questions, please reach out to any member of the Manatt team.

Click here to see the full list of Governor Hochul's key appointments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.