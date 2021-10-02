This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

Note: The President cancelled his planned visit to Chicago today to continue negotiations with Congress.

9:30 a.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

12:00 p.m. EDT - THE PRESIDENT attends the memorial of former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh

VPOTUS' Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will meet with small business leaders to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Build Back Better Agenda will help them grow their companies | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:00 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, September 28, 2021

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Statement from Vice President Harris on Federal Agency Actions to Promote Voter Participation

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Promotes Voter Participation with New Agency Steps

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on Senior Administration Official Trip to Middle East

Nominations: President Biden Announces Nine New Nominees to Serve as U.S. Attorneys

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: DoD Publishes Federal Register Notice for Input on Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and Opportunities

Congressional Testimony: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks Before the Senate Armed Services Committee (As Prepared)

Article: Austin Gives Senate Hard Truths of Lessons From Afghanistan

Article: Austin, Milley | No Debate About Courage, Commitment of Americans Who Served in Afghanistan

Article: DOD Official Says Concept of Integrated Deterrence Is Call to Action

Joint Press Statement for the 20th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue

Article: Sports Heroes Who Served | 4 Football Notables Made the Ultimate Sacrifice

Contracts for September 28, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, September 29

September 28: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez

September 28: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez Before Their Meeting

September 28: Statement | On Russia's Obstructionism at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe

September 28: Fact Sheet | The United States-European Union Trade and Technology Council

September 28: Advisory | Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Travel to Switzerland, Italy, and France

September 28: Statement | United States Announces $37 Million Contribution to Education Cannot Wait

September 28: Statement | USA Pavilion Cultural Performers at Expo 2020 Dubai

September 28: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Executive Secretary of United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Libya High National Election Commission Chairman Dr. Emad Al-Sayah

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Somalia

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Syria

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit

Congressional Testimony of Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen before the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, U.S. Senate

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Virtual Meeting with the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the National Association for Business Economics

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Obtains Emergency Relief Against New York Real Estate Developer Charged with EB-5 Securities Fraud

Press Release: SEC Atlanta Regional Office to Co-Host "Money and Markets: Trends and Risks for Retail Investors"

Press Release: SEC Bars Two Individuals from Whistleblower Award Program

Press Release: Dan Berkovitz Named SEC General Counsel; John Coates to Leave SEC

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Indictment Unsealed Against Six Individuals and Foreign Financial Service Firm for Tax Evasion Conspiracy

Press Release: Man Sentenced for Role in International Human Smuggling Conspiracy

Press Release: Four Defendants Indicted for Laundering Target Gift Cards Purchased by Fraud Victims

Press Release: Justice Department Resolves Lawsuit Alleging Disability-Based Discrimination at 38 Multifamily Housing Complexes in North Carolina

Press Release: Concrete Contractor Pleads Guilty to Rigging Bids for Public Contracts in Minnesota

Press Release: Texas Man Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Tax Returns with Stolen Identities

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: Secretary Mayorkas Announces Designation of Croatia as a New Participant in the Visa Waiver Program

Press Release: CISA Releases New Tool to Help Organizations Guard Against Insider Threats

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol discovers two stash houses (Texas)

Press Release: RGV Agents Apprehend Man Previously Convicted for Homicide (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Officers Intercept Methamphetamine Worth Over $24M at the Camino Real Cargo Facility (Texas)

Press Release: Multi Agency Rescue in Big Bend National Park (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol proudly presents September Youth of the Month Honorees (Texas)

Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Seize $46K in Unreported Currency from Traveler Destined to Cameroon (Virginia)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai Meeting with European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis

Advisory: Ambassador Katherine Tai to Travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the U.S.-EU Trade And Technology Council

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Secretary Raimondo Outlines Agenda to Increase American Competitiveness

Blog: The Last Drone Standing: First Responder UAS Endurance Challenge

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Chair Lina M. Khan Appoints Directors of Bureau of Competition and Bureau of Consumer Protection

Press Release: Alabama Board of Dental Examiners Agrees to Settle FTC Charges that It Unreasonably Excluded Lower Cost Online and Teledentistry Providers from Competition

Press Release: FTC Issues Final Rule Establishing Process for Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority's Submission of Proposed Rules

Press Release: Operator of Businesses that Scammed Prisoners and Their Families Permanently Banned from Magazine Sales in Settlement with FTC and Florida Attorney General

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Requests 6 GHz Automated Frequency Coordination Proposals

Press Release: Simington Chats Broadband With Internet Innovation Alliance

Press Release: FCC Robocall Mitigation Database Call Blocking Deadline Is Today

Press Release: FCC Opens Second Filing Window for Emergency Connectivity Fund

Press Release: FCC Enrolls 6M+ Households in EBB Program

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

Press Release: DFC Loan to Produbanco to Drive Inclusive Development in Ecuador

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Signs Up 125+ Local Governments to Fast-Track Solar Permits

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Environmental Review of Proposed Wind Energy Projects Offshore New Jersey

Press Release: Secretary Haaland Highlights Biden Administration Conservation Efforts in Visit to National Wildlife Refuge

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Nearly $80 Million to States for Collaborative Efforts to Conserve Habitat for America's Most Imperiled Species

Press Release: Interior Department Withdraws Trump-Era Fossil Fuel Valuation and Civil Penalty Rule

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Press Release: EPA Honors 2021 Green Power Leaders

Press Release: EPA Awards Nearly $6 Million for Research on Potential Risks from Pollutants Found in Biosolids from Wastewater Treatment

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites JBS Foods Inc. for repeated safety failures after worker's death at Swift Beef's Colorado facility

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $11.6M in grants to educate workers, employers on workplace safety, health

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor awards $1M in Brookwood-Sago grants for mine safety education, training to 13 recipients

Department of Education

Statement from Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Rich Cordray Regarding Loan Servicers

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: SAMHSA Awards Record-Setting $825 Million in Grants to Strengthen Community Mental Health Centers, and Support Americans Living with Serious Emotional Disturbances, Mental Illnesses

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Provides Nearly $1 Billion in American Rescue Plan Funds to Modernize Health Centers and Support Underserved Communities

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.