White Collar and Internal Investigations partner Alan Brudner co-authored a chapter in AHLA's Health Law Watch, which covers legal and operational challenges facing the health law industry.

Alan and his co-author, Jorge Rivera-Agosto, addressed various health care regulatory waivers and legal immunities put into effect by the federal government, state governments, and regulators, to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Alan and his co-author wrote the article when they were serving as Chair and Secretary of the New York City Bar Association's Bioethical Issues Committee.

The chapter, "Legal and Regulatory Waivers and Immunities in the Context of COVID-19," can be found in the 2021 edition of Health Law Watch.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.