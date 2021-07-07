On Friday, April 30, 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that there will be new travel restrictions from India. Specifically, the United States will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 12:01 a.m. ET. This travel ban was implemented on the advice of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in response to the current surge of coronavirus cases and variants being observed in India.

The administration issued an order restricting entry into the United States for all foreign nationals who have been in India within the previous 14 days. Airlines have been informed of the decision and are preparing for compliance. The policy will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or others with specific exemptions. However, as with all international travelers, individuals who fit the exemption criteria traveling from India must still test negative prior to leaving the country, quarantine if they have not been vaccinated, and test negative again upon reentering the United States from India. These restrictions do not apply to humanitarian workers.

In January, President Biden issued a similar travel ban that applies to most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently visited South Africa. He also re-imposed an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have visited Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders. With this new order, the travel ban will extend to non-U.S. citizens who have visited India in addition to the other previously restricted countries. Other countries have imposed similar travel bans on India, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Singapore. Further, places such as Canada, Hong Kong, and New Zealand have suspended all commercial travel with India.

We will continue to monitor these events as additional information is received.

Originally published 3 May 2021.

