This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT welcomes His Excellency Reuven Rivlin, President of the State of Israel, to the White House | Oval Office
Upcoming White House Visits:
- July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
VPOTUS' Schedule*
1:30 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Los Angeles en route to Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Friday-Sunday, June 25-27, 2021
The White House
- Statement by President Joe Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Senator Sinema (D-Arizona)
- Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Governor Ron DeSantis
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Call with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
- Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Florida Emergency Declaration
- Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with President Ghani and Chairman Abdullah of Afghanistan
- Remarks by President Biden and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Before Bilateral Meeting
- Fact Sheet: Continued U.S. Support for a Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan
- Remarks by President Biden Commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride Month
- Executive Order on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce
- Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order Advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Government
- Remarks by President Biden in Bill Signing of H.R. 49 to Designate the National Pulse Memorial into Law
Bill Signed into Law:
- H.R. 49, which designates the Pulse Memorial located in Orlando, Florida, as the National Pulse Memorial.
- Fact Sheet: The Equality Act Will Provide Long Overdue Civil Rights Protections for Millions of Americans
- Appointment: President Biden Announces U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons
- Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Six Key Nominations
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, June 25, 2021
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Statement by the Department of Defense (re: defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region) | June 27, 2021
- Press Release: DOD Identifies Air Force Casualty (non-combat/Qatar) | June 27, 2021
- Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III with President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council For National Reconciliation | June 25, 2021
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani
- Article: Afghan Leaders Visit White House, Pentagon
- Statement by Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Assessment
- Publication: Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Assessments
- Press Release: U.S.-Canada Permanent Joint Board on Defense Discusses Defense Priorities, NORAD Modernization
- Article: DOD Wants Partners to Up Their Cybersecurity Game, Official Says
- Article: Leaders Discuss Future Warfighting on an Unpredictable Battlespace
- Article: Nuclear Posture Review, National Defense Strategy Will Be Thoroughly Integrated
- Contracts for June 25, 2021
Department of State
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Germany, France, Italy, and the Vatican, from June 22-29, 2021.
- Daily Schedule | Monday, June 28
- June 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Before Their Meeting
- June 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok
- June 27: Remarks | Meet and Greet with U.S. Tri-Mission Italy
- June 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Rome-Based Food Security Agencies
- June 27: Fact Sheet | The United States and the Holy See: Partners in Addressing Climate Change and Promoting Human Rights
- June 27: Fact Sheet | The United States-Italy Relationship and Transatlantic Unity
- June 27: Statement | President of Egypt and King of Jordan Visit Iraq
- June 27: Advisory | Acting U.S. Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Godfrey Travels to Iraq, Syria, and Rome
- June 27: Statement | Djibouti National Day
- June 26: Statement | International Day in Support of Victims of Torture
- June 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French President Macron
- June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Meet and Greet with U.S Mission France Staff
- June 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary General Cormann
- June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann Before Their Meeting
- June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at a Joint Press Availability
- June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Before Their Meeting
- June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Youth Moderated Discussion on Democracy and Human Rights
- June 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's Engagements with Tunisian Government Officials and Civil Society Leaders
- June 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Brian P. McKeon Meetings in Atlanta and Clarkston, Georgia
- June 25: Statement | The Agreement to Prevent Unregulated High Seas Fisheries in the Central Arctic Ocean Enters into Force
- June 25: Statement | U.S.-EU-Canada: Joint Statement on Venezuela
- June 25: Statement | Killing of Doctors Without Borders Staff in Tigray
- June 25: Statement | Building a Stronger Democracy in Ethiopia
- June 25: Statement | Department of State Releases 2021 Fiscal Transparency Report
- June 25: Remarks | At a Flag-Raising Ceremony To Fly the Progress Flag at the Department of State's Harry S Truman Building
- June 25: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland's Travel to Paraguay, Panama, and El Salvador
- June 25: Statement | Madagascar National Day
- June 25: Statement | Mozambique National Day
- June 25: Statement | Slovenia Statehood Day
- June 25: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Anne Claire Coudray of TF1
- June 25: Transcript | Briefing With Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood, Acting Director of the Office of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Patrick Worman, And Office of Monetary Affairs Director Susannah Cooper On the Secretary's Upcoming Participation in the Meeting on Syria, The D-ISIS Ministerial, and the G20
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting With IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid
- Readout: USAID Principal Advisor Mark Feierstein Meeting with Venezuelan Interim Government Officials
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political Situation in Syria
- Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Draft Syria Cross-Border Resolution
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: ODNI Releases Preliminary Assessment on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- Statement from DNI Haines on Senate Confirmation of Christine Abizaid as NCTC Director
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Advances Its Work on Proliferation Finance, Virtual Assets, Financing of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism, and Financial Flows Linked to Conservation Crime
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Charges Amec Foster Wheeler Limited With FCPA Violations Related To Brazilian Bribery Scheme
- Joint Readout of Principals Meeting of U.S. and UK Authorities Regarding Central Counterparty Resolution
Department of Justice
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
- Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Georgia to Stop Racially Discriminatory Provisions of New Voting Law
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Justice Department Lawsuit Against the State of Georgia to Stop Racially Discriminatory Provisions of New Voting Law
- Press Release: Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against the State of Georgia to Stop Racially Discriminatory Provisions of New Voting Law
- Press Release: Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Limited Agrees to Pay Over $18 Million to Resolve Charges Related to Bribery Scheme in Brazil
- Press Release: Belgian Security Services Firm Agrees to Plead Guilty to Criminal Antitrust Conspiracy Affecting Department of Defense Procurement
- Press Release: Las Vegas Business Owner Pleads Guilty in Fraudulent Income Tax Return Scheme
- Press Release: New Hampshire Man Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking of a Minor and Other Crimes
- Press Release: Virginia Man Sentenced for Producing Images of Child Sex Abuse
- Press Release: Prison Health Care Provider Naphcare Agrees to Settle False Claims Act Allegations
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Readout of Secretary Mayorkas' Visit to El Paso, Texas with Vice President Harris
- Press Release: Agents Arrest Smugglers, Discover Loaded Firearm (California)
- Press Release: Agents Thwart Human Smuggling Attempt, Apprehend Driver with Drugs and Illegal Firearm (California)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Seize Nearly $300,000 in Meth (California)
- Press Release: El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Sex Offender (California)
- Press Release: Agents, Consulates and Coroner Work Together to Identify Deceased Migrant Found in the Desert (Arizona)
- Press Release: Smugglers Use Trains and Vehicle Trunks to Transport Migrants (Texas)
- Press Release: Vehicle with 665 Pounds of Marijuana Ferried Across the Rio Grande (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Officers at Laredo Port of Entry Seize Fentanyl Worth Over $384K (Texas)
- Press Release: Alberto A. Flores Enters on Duty as Port Director for Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: U.S. Border Patrol Grand Forks Sector Gets New Deputy Chief Patrol Agent (North Dakota)
- Press Release: CBP Advises International Passengers to Prepare as Peak Summer Air Travel Returns to Chicago's Airports (Illinois)
- Press Release: CBP Stops Attempt to Smuggle 661 Fake Championship Rings Worth Over $800K into United States Through Indianapolis From China (Indiana)
- Press Release: Cincinnati CBP Intercepts 14 Pounds of Cocaine Worth over $700K (Ohio)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: Connecticut's Bridgeport Hospital Awarded More Than $3.8 Million in Third Pandemic-Related Emergency Response Reimbursement
- Press Release: Boston Reimbursed More Than $1.8 Million for Emergency Feeding Program Earlier This Year
- Press Release: Texas Winter Storm Survivors in Three Additional Counties Can Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance
- Press Release: FEMA Teams Hit the Streets to Help West Virginia Residents Recover from February Flooding
- Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: FTC Orders the Divestiture of Hundreds of Retail Stores Following 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Anticompetitive $21 Billion Acquisition of the Speedway Retail Fuel Chain
- Press Release: FTC Sends Checks to People Who Lost Money to Student Loan Debt Relief Scheme
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC, NTIA, USDA Sign Interagency Pact on Broadband Funding Deployment
- Press Release: FCC Adopts Order to Address 911 Fee Diversion
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA, FCC, and NTIA Announce Interagency Agreement to Coordinate Broadband Funding Deployment
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Tanya Trujillo Sworn In as Interior Department Assistant Secretary for Water and Science
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Press Release: EPA Announces $50 Million to Fund Environmental Justice Initiatives Under the American Rescue Plan
- Press Release: Former Asbestos Contractor Sentenced for Theft of Federal Program Funds
- Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases
Department of Labor
- Press Release: CORRECTED | U.S. Department of Labor, Bechtel subsidiary reach agreement to resolve alleged gender-based pay discrimination in Houston
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Readout of the Congressional Virtual Lyme Series
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | June 25, 2021
