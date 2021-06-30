ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

4:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT welcomes His Excellency Reuven Rivlin, President of the State of Israel, to the White House | Oval Office

Upcoming White House Visits :

July 15: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

VPOTUS' Schedule*

1:30 p.m. PDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Los Angeles en route to Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:30 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Sunday, June 25-27, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19.

The White House

Statement by President Joe Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Senator Sinema (D-Arizona)

Readout of President Joe Biden's Call with Governor Ron DeSantis

Statement from President Joe Biden on Call with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Emergency Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Florida Emergency Declaration

Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Meeting with President Ghani and Chairman Abdullah of Afghanistan

Remarks by President Biden and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Before Bilateral Meeting

Fact Sheet: Continued U.S. Support for a Peaceful, Stable Afghanistan

Remarks by President Biden Commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Executive Order on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce

Fact Sheet: President Biden Signs Executive Order Advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Government

Remarks by President Biden in Bill Signing of H.R. 49 to Designate the National Pulse Memorial into Law

Bill Signed into Law: H.R. 49, which designates the Pulse Memorial located in Orlando, Florida, as the National Pulse Memorial.

Fact Sheet: The Equality Act Will Provide Long Overdue Civil Rights Protections for Millions of Americans

Appointment: President Biden Announces U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

Nominations: President Biden Announces Six Key Nominations

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, June 25, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by the Department of Defense (re: defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region) | June 27, 2021

Press Release: DOD Identifies Air Force Casualty (non-combat/Qatar) | June 27, 2021

Remarks by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III with President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council For National Reconciliation | June 25, 2021

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani

Article: Afghan Leaders Visit White House, Pentagon

Statement by Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Assessment

Publication: Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Assessments

Press Release: U.S.-Canada Permanent Joint Board on Defense Discusses Defense Priorities, NORAD Modernization

Article: DOD Wants Partners to Up Their Cybersecurity Game, Official Says

Article: Leaders Discuss Future Warfighting on an Unpredictable Battlespace

Article: Nuclear Posture Review, National Defense Strategy Will Be Thoroughly Integrated

Contracts for June 25, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Germany, France, Italy, and the Vatican, from June 22-29, 2021.

Daily Schedule | Monday, June 28

June 27: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Before Their Meeting

June 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok

June 27: Remarks | Meet and Greet with U.S. Tri-Mission Italy

June 27: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Rome-Based Food Security Agencies

June 27: Fact Sheet | The United States and the Holy See: Partners in Addressing Climate Change and Promoting Human Rights

June 27: Fact Sheet | The United States-Italy Relationship and Transatlantic Unity

June 27: Statement | President of Egypt and King of Jordan Visit Iraq

June 27: Advisory | Acting U.S. Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Godfrey Travels to Iraq, Syria, and Rome

June 27: Statement | Djibouti National Day

June 26: Statement | International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

June 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French President Macron

June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Meet and Greet with U.S Mission France Staff

June 25: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary General Cormann

June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken And OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann Before Their Meeting

June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at a Joint Press Availability

June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian Before Their Meeting

June 25: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Youth Moderated Discussion on Democracy and Human Rights

June 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's Engagements with Tunisian Government Officials and Civil Society Leaders

June 25: Readout | Deputy Secretary Brian P. McKeon Meetings in Atlanta and Clarkston, Georgia

June 25: Statement | The Agreement to Prevent Unregulated High Seas Fisheries in the Central Arctic Ocean Enters into Force

June 25: Statement | U.S.-EU-Canada: Joint Statement on Venezuela

June 25: Statement | Killing of Doctors Without Borders Staff in Tigray

June 25: Statement | Building a Stronger Democracy in Ethiopia

June 25: Statement | Department of State Releases 2021 Fiscal Transparency Report

June 25: Remarks | At a Flag-Raising Ceremony To Fly the Progress Flag at the Department of State's Harry S Truman Building

June 25: Advisory | Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland's Travel to Paraguay, Panama, and El Salvador

June 25: Statement | Madagascar National Day

June 25: Statement | Mozambique National Day

June 25: Statement | Slovenia Statehood Day

June 25: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Anne Claire Coudray of TF1

June 25: Transcript | Briefing With Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood, Acting Director of the Office of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Patrick Worman, And Office of Monetary Affairs Director Susannah Cooper On the Secretary's Upcoming Participation in the Meeting on Syria, The D-ISIS Ministerial, and the G20

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting With IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Call with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

Readout: USAID Principal Advisor Mark Feierstein Meeting with Venezuelan Interim Government Officials

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Political Situation in Syria

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the Draft Syria Cross-Border Resolution

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: ODNI Releases Preliminary Assessment on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

Statement from DNI Haines on Senate Confirmation of Christine Abizaid as NCTC Director

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Advances Its Work on Proliferation Finance, Virtual Assets, Financing of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremism, and Financial Flows Linked to Conservation Crime

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Charges Amec Foster Wheeler Limited With FCPA Violations Related To Brazilian Bribery Scheme

Joint Readout of Principals Meeting of U.S. and UK Authorities Regarding Central Counterparty Resolution

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks Announcing Lawsuit Against the State of Georgia to Stop Racially Discriminatory Provisions of New Voting Law

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks on Justice Department Lawsuit Against the State of Georgia to Stop Racially Discriminatory Provisions of New Voting Law

Press Release: Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against the State of Georgia to Stop Racially Discriminatory Provisions of New Voting Law

Press Release: Amec Foster Wheeler Energy Limited Agrees to Pay Over $18 Million to Resolve Charges Related to Bribery Scheme in Brazil

Press Release: Belgian Security Services Firm Agrees to Plead Guilty to Criminal Antitrust Conspiracy Affecting Department of Defense Procurement

Press Release: Las Vegas Business Owner Pleads Guilty in Fraudulent Income Tax Return Scheme

Press Release: New Hampshire Man Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking of a Minor and Other Crimes

Press Release: Virginia Man Sentenced for Producing Images of Child Sex Abuse

Press Release: Prison Health Care Provider Naphcare Agrees to Settle False Claims Act Allegations

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : Connecticut's Bridgeport Hospital Awarded More Than $3.8 Million in Third Pandemic-Related Emergency Response Reimbursement

: Connecticut's Bridgeport Hospital Awarded More Than $3.8 Million in Third Pandemic-Related Emergency Response Reimbursement Press Release : Boston Reimbursed More Than $1.8 Million for Emergency Feeding Program Earlier This Year

: Boston Reimbursed More Than $1.8 Million for Emergency Feeding Program Earlier This Year Press Release: Texas Winter Storm Survivors in Three Additional Counties Can Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance

Press Release: FEMA Teams Hit the Streets to Help West Virginia Residents Recover from February Flooding

Press Release: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Orders the Divestiture of Hundreds of Retail Stores Following 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Anticompetitive $21 Billion Acquisition of the Speedway Retail Fuel Chain

Press Release: FTC Sends Checks to People Who Lost Money to Student Loan Debt Relief Scheme

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC, NTIA, USDA Sign Interagency Pact on Broadband Funding Deployment

Press Release: FCC Adopts Order to Address 911 Fee Diversion

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA, FCC, and NTIA Announce Interagency Agreement to Coordinate Broadband Funding Deployment

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Tanya Trujillo Sworn In as Interior Department Assistant Secretary for Water and Science

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Announces $50 Million to Fund Environmental Justice Initiatives Under the American Rescue Plan

Press Release: Former Asbestos Contractor Sentenced for Theft of Federal Program Funds

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: CORRECTED | U.S. Department of Labor, Bechtel subsidiary reach agreement to resolve alleged gender-based pay discrimination in Houston

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of the Congressional Virtual Lyme Series

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | June 25, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.