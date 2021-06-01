Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated its COVID-19 policy for in-person visitors.
Overview
In accordance with CDC recommendations, USCIS has relaxed COVID-19 protocols for fully vaccinated individuals who do not have symptoms of COVID-19. USCIS no longer requires facial coverings to be worn by fully vaccinated visitors. USCIS notes that the term “fully vaccinated” means that a person has received a full course of COVID-19 vaccine shots and it has been at least two weeks since the final shot was administered. Individuals two years old and older who are not fully vaccinated must still wear a face covering The latest USCIS regulations supersede all state, local, territorial and tribal rules regarding face coverings.
Additionally, fully vaccinated individuals may do the following:
- Visit a USCIS facility if they have traveled by international air, domestic air, or a cruise ship in the past 10 days
- Enter USCIS facilities if they have had contact with non-vaccinated people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
Looking Ahead
Envoy Global and Global Immigration Associates (GIA) will provide additional updates on USCIS COVID-19 policies as they become available.
Originally published 28 May 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.