United States:
Healthy Byte: Update On Congressional Telehealth Hearing (Video)
27 May 2021
Alston & Bird
On Wednesday, April 28, the House Ways & Means Committee
held a hearing on telehealth.
Jane Lucas, Bob Siggins, and JP Paluskiewicz discuss the policy
implications of telehealth expansion as we emerge from the
pandemic.
