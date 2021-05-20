This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:00 a.m. EDT – The President receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

9:40 a.m. EDT – The President departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews

10:00 a.m. EDT – The President departs Joint Base Andrews en route Detroit, Michigan

11:30 a.m. EDT – The President arrives in Detroit, Michigan

12:45 p.m. EDT – The President tours the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center | Dearborn, MI

1:40 p.m. EDT – The President delivers remarks at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center | Dearborn, MI

3:55 p.m. EDT – The President departs Detroit, Michigan, en route Joint Base Andrews

5:10 p.m. EDT – The President arrives at Joint Base Andrews

5:30 p.m. EDT – The President returns to the White House

Looking ahead, on Wednesday, The President will travel to New London, Connecticut, where he will deliver the keynote address at the Coast Guard Academy's 140th Commencement Exercises. On Friday, he will welcome His Excellency Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, to the White House.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

Note: The White House had yet to release the Vice President's full schedule for Tuesday.

However, The Second Gentleman will travel to Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday, to participate in a listening session with small business owners in Annapolis about their experiences navigating challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also tour a museum that was a recipient of the Paycheck Protection Program.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EDT – Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials

10:45 a.m. EDT – Press Secretary Jen Psaki will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Detroit, Michigan

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Monday, May 17, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Fact Sheet: President Biden to Sign Presidential Memorandum to Expand Access to Legal Representation and the Courts | May 18, 2021

Fact Sheet : The American Jobs Plan Supercharges the Future of Transportation and Manufacturing | May 18, 2021

: The American Jobs Plan Supercharges the Future of Transportation and Manufacturing | Fact Sheet : The American Jobs Plan Will Bolster Cybersecurity | May 18, 2021

: The American Jobs Plan Will Bolster Cybersecurity | Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel | May 17, 2021

Statement of President Joe Biden on American Rescue Plan Oversight

of President Joe Biden on American Rescue Plan Oversight Statement from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Child Tax Credit

from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Child Tax Credit Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program

by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program Fact Sheet : Biden-Harris Administration is Providing at least 80 million COVID-19 Vaccines for Global Use, Commits to Leading a Multilateral Effort toward Ending the Pandemic | May 17, 2021

: Biden-Harris Administration is Providing at least 80 million COVID-19 Vaccines for Global Use, Commits to Leading a Multilateral Effort toward Ending the Pandemic | May 17, 2021 Remarks by Vice President Harris Before a Meeting with Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Statement: The President and Vice President release their financial disclosure reports disclosing their personal financial interests

Press Release: The President and Vice President release their 2020 tax returns

Readout of National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Calls with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, May 17, 2021

Fact Sheet: Biden Administration Accelerates Efforts to Create Jobs Making American Buildings More Affordable, Cleaner, and Resilient

Fact Sheet: The Biden-Harris Administration Is Advancing LGBTQI+ Human Rights at Home and Across the Globe

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Portuguese Minister of National Defense João Cravinho

Press Release: DOD, VA Partner on Nation's Only Suicide Prevention Conference Focused on Service Members, Veterans

Article: DOD Exercise Highlights Need to Address Climate Change, Its Impacts

Contracts for May 17, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to Denmark, Iceland and Greenland from May 16-20.

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, May 18

May 17: Fact Sheet | The United States and Iceland: Reaffirming Shared Commitments

May 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

May 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ministers from Denmark, Faroe Islands, and Greenland

May 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod at a Joint Press Availability

May 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi

May 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell

May 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

May 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

May 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Tunisian Foreign Minister Jerandi

May 17: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken to Embassy Copenhagen Staff

May 17: Sanctions | The United States Designates ISIS Financial Facilitators

May 17 : Sanctions | Designating One Entity and 16 Individuals Connected to Burma's Military Regime

May 17: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Johannes Langkilde of DR-TV

May 17: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Jesper Steinmetz of TV2

May 17: Statement | 26 U.S. Colleges and Universities Receive IDEAS Grants to Build Study Abroad Capacity

May 17: Advisory | Acting Assistant Secretary Joey Hood Travels to Northeast Syria

May 17: Statement | Norwegian National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Speech: Administrator Samantha Power's Remarks at the Paris Summit on Sudan

Readout: Administrator Power Meets with the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs Dominic Raab

Press Release: USAID Commemorates International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Libya

Remarks at a UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on Emerging Technology

Remarks in the Fifth Committee on the UN Financial Situation

Remarks at the Regular Session of the UN Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at the Summit on Financing African Economies | May 18, 2021

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Meeting with House Ways and Means Committee's Racial Equity Initiative

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for March

Sanctions: Treasury Sanctions Governing Body, Officials, and Family Members Connected to Burma's Military

Sanctions: Treasury Targets ISIS Financial Facilitators in Syria and Turkey

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Awards More Than $31 Million to Whistleblowers in Two Enforcement Actions

Press Release: SEC Charges S&P Dow Jones Indices for Failures Relating to Volatility-Related Index

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud

Press Release: Justice Department Settles Discrimination Claim Against Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc.

Press Release: Canadian National Sentenced for Human Smuggling Conspiracy

Press Release: Tennessee Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime

Press Release: Former Rapides Parish Correctional Officer Sentenced for Violating the Civil Rights of Three Inmates

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Two individuals in Separate Events (California)

Press Release: Agents Thwart Four Human Smuggling Attempts in Four Days (Arizona)

Press Release: Agents Remember Desert Rescue as 20th Anniversary Approaches (Arizona)

Press Release: South Texas Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Convicted Sex Offenders (Texas)

Press Release: Thirteen Human Smuggling Events Lead to 97 Arrests in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol 34th Annual Youth of the Month Program Honors 2021 High School Seniors (Texas)

Press Release: USCIS Announces Open Application Period for Citizenship and Integration Grant Program

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release : FEMA Announces Operational Guidance for Disaster Response and Recovery in Pandemic Environment

: FEMA Announces Operational Guidance for Disaster Response and Recovery in Pandemic Environment Press Release: Every Disaster Survivor Has Equal Access to FEMA Recovery Programs (Alabama)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with Mexico's Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai's Virtual Meeting with Canada's Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion, and International Trade Mary Ng

Statement: Joint United States-European Union Statement on Addressing Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity

Department of Commerce

Statement: Joint United States – European Union Statement on Addressing Global Steel and Aluminum Excess Capacity

Blog: Spotlight on Commerce: MiYong Kim, Operating Committee Chair, Bureau of Industry and Security

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Data Shows Huge Spike in Cryptocurrency Investment Scams

Press Release: FTC Announces Latest Enforcement Action Halting Deceptive CBD Product Marketing

Press Release: Operators of Student Loan Debt Relief Scheme Banned From Providing Debt Relief Services as Part of Settlement with FTC

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Press Release: Agencies Extend Comment Period on Request for Information on Artificial Intelligence

Press Release: CFPB Takes Action Against Debt-Settlement Company for Charging Consumers Unlawful Fees

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Secretary Granholm Unveils National Actions to Increase Energy Efficiency for Homes and Buildings and Save Costs for Consumers

Press Release: DOE's Better Buildings Initiative Saves $13.5 Billion in Energy Costs

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior and Energy Departments Continue Efforts to Advance Offshore Safety and Environmental Sustainability

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Through Public-Private Partnerships, EPA Helps to Advance Efficiency and Reduce Emissions of American Homes and Buildings

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor launches additional employment, career workshops to provide support to transitioning military spouses

Press Release: OSHA cites High Springs roofing contractor for workplace safety failures for the 8th time; proposes $183K in penalties

Department of Education

Press Release: Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights Announces Virtual Public Hearing to Gather Information for the Purpose of Improving Enforcement of Title IX

Housing & Urban Development (HUD)

Press Release: HUD Announces $5 Billion to House People Experiencing Homelessness

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Provides Guidance on Master Protocols for Evaluating Prevention, Treatment Options for COVID-19

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.