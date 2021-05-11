My good friend Jim Slaughter, a CCAL attorney from North Carolina, just posted the following on his blog (I have condensed simply to show what other states are doing). You can read his entire blog HERE.

North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper announced Executive Order No. 204 ("Further Easing of Restrictions on Business and Gatherings") which took effect on March 26, 2021. While the order was 27 pages long, here a couple of the items that Jim highlighted from the order:

"Indoor or outdoor pools. Indoor and outdoor pool facilities must do all of the following:

Outdoor Pools. Limit Guests to no more than 100% of the maximum occupancy as determined by fire code (or, when the fire code number is not known, 24 guests per 1000 square feet in deck areas, wading pools and splash pads, and in the water); Indoor Pools. Limit Guests in the pool to no more than 75% of maximum occupancy as determined by fire code (or, when the fire code number is not known, 18 guests per 1000 square feet in deck areas, wading pools and splash pads, and in the water); Events with Spectators have different requirements; and Follow the "Core Signage, Screening, and Sanitation Requirements" in the Order.

The Executive Order specifically notes that the pool provisions apply to "shared pools in commercial settings or at residential complexes," and not to family pools at homes."

Fitness and Activity Facilities. Requirements of fitness and activity facilities, include:

Frequent use of hand-washing and hand sanitizer for workers and Guests. Disinfect all shared equipment between users, with increased disinfection during peak times. Mark 6 feet of spacing in lines in high-traffic areas. Post Emergency Maximum Occupancy limits of rooms Take Social Distancing Measures, including spreading out both equipment and guests. Fixed equipment should be spread out or taped off so that Guests are at least 6 feet apart. Follow all NCDHHS guidelines. Follow the "Core Signage, Screening, and Sanitation Requirements" in the Order.

As both Democratic and Republican states are beginning to open, we will continue to watch for what Governor Evers does here in Wisconsin and advise you as soon as we know.

Originally published 8 April 2021

