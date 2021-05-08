This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:50 a.m. EDT - The President receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

2:00 p.m. EDT - The President delivers remarks on his Administration's implementation of the American Rescue Plan | State Dining Room

Looking ahead, on Thursday, May 6, the President will travel for the fourth stop on the "Getting America Back on Track Tour," to Lake Charles and New Orleans, Louisiana. On Friday, May 7, the President will deliver remarks on the economy.

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:05 a.m. EDT - the Vice President will travel to Providence, Rhode Island

1:00 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will participate in an event featuring small businesses focused on social impact

2:05 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will participate in a women-led small business roundtable along with Commerce Secretary Raimondo

4:55 p.m. EDT - the Vice President will depart Rhode Island en route Washington, D.C.

Looking ahead, the Second Gentleman will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, May 6, with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh - part of the "Getting America Back on Track" tour.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

11:00 a.m. EDT - Press Briefing by White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials | The White House

12:30 p.m. EDT - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19, the American Jobs Plan and reopening developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program

by President Biden on the COVID-19 Response and the Vaccination Program Fact Sheet : President Biden to Announce Goal to Administer at Least One Vaccine Shot to 70% of the U.S. Adult Population by July 4 th

: President Biden to Announce Goal to Administer at Least One Vaccine Shot to 70% of the U.S. Adult Population by July 4 Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the Virtual Washington Conference on the Americas

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, May 4, 2021

Bill Signed into Law: R. 2630, the "Extending Temporary Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act," which extends, through October 22, 2021, the temporary scheduling order classifying certain fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug subject to the strictest controls

Proclamation on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, 2021

Proclamation on the 60th Anniversary of the Freedom Rides, 2021

Department of Defense (DOD)

Article: DOD Expands Hacker Program to All Publicly Accessible Defense Information Systems

Contracts for May 4, 2021

Department of State

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on travel to the United Kingdom and Ukraine, from May 3-6.

Daily Schedule | Wednesday, May 5

May 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with UK Prime Minister Johnson

May 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Before Their Meeting

May 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

May 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with German Foreign Minister Maas

May 4: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell

May 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Virtual Remarks to Embassy London Staff

May 4: Statement | Joint Statement on the C5+1 Virtual Ministerial

May 4: Transcript | Special Briefing with Senior State Department Officials to Traveling Press

May 4: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

May 3: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Roula Khalaf of The Financial Times

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Bosnia and Herzegovina

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Second Member Of "Boogaloo Bois" Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Provide Material Support to Hamas

Press Release: Incyte Corporation to Pay $12.6 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations for Paying Kickbacks

Press Release: Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty to Tax and Drug Charges Arising from Multimillion-Dollar Marijuana Enterprise

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: CBP team selected as finalist for Service to America Medal (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: CBP Officers at Hidalgo International Bridge Arrest Local Men with over $3 Million in Heroin (Texas)

Press Release: 172 Migrants Apprehended in Five Failed Smuggling Attempts in the RGV (Texas)

Press Release: Air and Marine Operations Unit Rescues Capsized Kayaker near Brownsville (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Cleveland Seizes Top Glove Products Under Forced Labor Finding (Ohio)

Press Release: CBP: Make Sure to Buy Mom the Real Thing This Mother's Day (Ohio)

Press Release: CBP Expands Simplified Arrival to All Northern New York Land Ports of Entry (New York)

Press Release: CBP Atlanta Intercepts Cocaine Hidden in Shoes (Georgia)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: Look Out for Disaster Fraud, Scams

Press Release : FEMA and VDH Complete First Dose Pfizer Vaccines at Temporary Sites for Hampton Roads Residents (Virginia)

: FEMA and VDH Complete First Dose Pfizer Vaccines at Temporary Sites for Hampton Roads Residents (Virginia) Press Release: Two Weeks Remain to Apply for Federal Assistance (Texas)

Press Release: Spend FEMA Grants for Storm Recovery Expenses Only (Louisiana)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement from Ambassador Katherine Tai on WTO Deputy Directors-General Appointments Statement from House Ways & Means Committee Leaders on Angela Ellard's Appointment



Department of Commerce

Remarks by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo 51st Annual Washington Council of the Americas (virtual)

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: ICYMI | Secretary Granholm Says "We Need Diversity in STEM"

Press Release: DOE Launches Initiatives to Accelerate Solar Deployment in Underserved Communities

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians receive EPA approval to administer Clean Water Act programs on reservation and trust lands

Link: Other Daily EPA Press Releases

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor welcomes nominations for members of the National Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship

Press Release: Federal judge finds Bradenton behavioral healthcare center exposed workers to more than 50 attacks by residents, allowed destruction of video evidence

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $39K for 31 employees of Franklin area lawn care company

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release : HHS Announces $250 Million from American Rescue Plan to Develop and Support a Community-Based Workforce to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Communities

: HHS Announces $250 Million from American Rescue Plan to Develop and Support a Community-Based Workforce to Increase COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Communities Press Release: HHS Announces Nearly $1 Billion from American Rescue Plan for Rural COVID-19 Response

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update | May 4, 2021

US Government (USG) COVID-19 Webpages

Non-USG COVID Webpages

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.