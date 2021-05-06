ARTICLE

As expected, on April 28, 2021, Governor Henry McMaster signed the "South Carolina COVID-19 Liability Immunity Act" (Senate Bill 147) into law. The act, which provides protection from "coronavirus claims" to a broad class of covered entities and covered individuals, went into effect immediately and "appl[ies] to all civil and administrative causes of action that arise between March 13, 2020, and June 30, 2021, or [180] days after the final state of emergency is lifted for COVID-19 in [South Carolina], whichever is later, and that are based upon facts occurring during this time period." For more information on the law's provisions, employers can review our recent article, " South Carolina Expected to Implement Liability Shield Law to Protect Businesses From Certain COVID-19–Related Claims." A ceremonial signing of the act is expected to be held in the near future.

