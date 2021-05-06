The Department of State expanded its travel advisories to warn U.S. citizens not to travel to many areas due to ongoing "unprecedented risks" posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department is warning travelers against going to "approximately 80% of countries worldwide."
Details:
- State Dept. tweet on updated travel advisories, https://bit.ly/2S02m6O
- State Dept. Travel Advisories, https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories.html/
- Color-coded map showing travel advisory levels worldwide, State Dept., https://travelmaps.state.gov/TSGMap/
- State Dept. to Issue Travel Warnings Amid 'Unprecedented' COVID-19 Risks," National Public Radio, Apr. 19, 2021, https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/04/19/988940638/state-department-to-issue-travel-warnings-amid-unprecedented-covid-19-risks
