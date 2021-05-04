ARTICLE

April 30, 2021, the Biden administration announced that it will ban travel to the U.S. for individuals who have been present in India within the past 14 days. According to multiple news reports, the administration will make a formal announcement later today, and the travel ban will take effect on Tuesday, May 4 at 12:01 am ET.

It appears that U.S. Citizens and U.S. Lawful Permanent Residents will be exempt from this travel ban, which is consistent with similar travel bans from other regions, and there may be other exemptions or waivers available as well. A formal announcement is expected shortly. The ban is based on a recommendation from the CDC, and is a result of the dramatic increase in COVID cases in India.

Earlier this week, the United States Embassy in New Delhi cancelled all visa appointments, and other Consular Posts in India will likely follow suit. In addition, numerous other countries banned travel from India earlier this week.

