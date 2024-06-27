ARTICLE
27 June 2024

Reminder: Deadline For Contractors To Certify AAP Compliance Is July 1, 2024

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore
As we previously reported, federal contractors and subcontractors ("Contractors") have until July 1, 2024 to certify the status of their Affirmative Action Programs ("AAPs")...
United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of Guy Brenner
Photo of Olympia Karageorgiou
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As we previously reported, federal contractors and subcontractors ("Contractors") have until July 1, 2024 to certify the status of their Affirmative Action Programs ("AAPs") with the OFCCP Contractor Portal. Specifically, covered Contractors are asked to certify, on an annual basis, whether they have met their obligation "to develop and maintain annual AAPs." Contractors that do not certify may be more likely to be selected for OFCCP audit.

OFCCP advises contractors that have questions about the Contractor Portal to call the OFCCP Help Desk at 1-800-397-6251.

Reminder: Deadline For Contractors To Certify AAP Compliance Is July 1, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Guy Brenner
Guy Brenner
Photo of Olympia Karageorgiou
Olympia Karageorgiou
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More