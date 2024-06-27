As we previously reported, federal contractors and subcontractors ("Contractors") have until July 1, 2024 to certify the status of their Affirmative Action Programs ("AAPs") with the OFCCP Contractor Portal. Specifically, covered Contractors are asked to certify, on an annual basis, whether they have met their obligation "to develop and maintain annual AAPs." Contractors that do not certify may be more likely to be selected for OFCCP audit.

OFCCP advises contractors that have questions about the Contractor Portal to call the OFCCP Help Desk at 1-800-397-6251.

Reminder: Deadline For Contractors To Certify AAP Compliance Is July 1, 2024

