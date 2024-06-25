ARTICLE
25 June 2024

Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: Federal Circuit Protest Ruling In Percipient.ai, Inc. v. United States (Podcast)

This special edition covers the Federal Circuit's June 2024 protest decision in Percipient.ai, Inc. v. United States, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou and Anuj Vohra.
This special edition covers the Federal Circuit's June 2024 protest decision in Percipient.ai, Inc. v. United States, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou and Anuj Vohra. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

To listen to the podcast, click here.

