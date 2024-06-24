Navigating The Deal Process: Key Considerations To Successful GovCon Transactions (Video)

Selling a GovCon company presents challenges that differ from those facing the seller of a commercial-focused business. On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, members of our Government Contracts and Corporate + Transactional Practices joined forces with sbLiftoff for an engaging webinar outlining how to plan for a successful GovCon transaction.

The webinar answered common questions including:

What steps can I take to prepare my business for an easier (and more lucrative) potential sale? And how far in advance do I need to start?

What is my business worth? What goes into the valuation calculation?

How does customer concentration, contract concentration, prime vs sub status and backlog impact the potential value of my business? How do my 8(a), SDVOSB, and other small business contracts impact the valuation?

What does the sale process look like? How long will it take?

What is the LOI and why does it matter?

What exactly does Due Diligence entail?

