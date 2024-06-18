AI Risks For Government Contractors: Navigating Disputes And Litigation (Podcast)

On this episode of Wiley's Government Contracts podcast, Nick Peterson joins host Craig Smith to discuss the challenges and risks that come with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools by government contractors and customers in today's constantly changing landscape. Listen to hear about how these tools will impact investigations and disputes, including the key issues surrounding preservation and documentation and AI policies governing these tools.

