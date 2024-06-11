Fastest 5 Minutes: Commerciality, Employee-Owned Businesses, Procurement Collusion Strike Force

This week's episode covers a final rule regarding commerciality and price reasonableness under procurements for major weapon systems, a DOD pilot program involving employee-owned businesses, and an update on the Procurement Collusion Strike Force, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

