ARTICLE
5 June 2024

It All Adds Up: Just The Facts, Ma'am (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Nicole Owren-Wiest and Erin Rankin continue their discussion of TINA. In this episode, they dive into the definition of cost or pricing data.
United States Government, Public Sector
Nicole Owren-Wiest and Erin Rankin continue their discussion of TINA. In this episode, they dive into the definition of cost or pricing data. Spoiler alert: the devil's in the details. "It All Adds Up" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest government contract accounting, cost, and pricing developments.

Click below to listen:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

Nicole Owren-Wiest
Erin Rankin
