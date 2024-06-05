Nicole Owren-Wiest and Erin Rankin continue their discussion of TINA. In this episode, they dive into the definition of cost or pricing data. Spoiler alert: the devil's in the details. "It All Adds Up" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest government contract accounting, cost, and pricing developments.

Click below to listen:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.