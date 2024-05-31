ARTICLE
31 May 2024

The CARES Act – Four Years Later (Podcast)

United States Government, Public Sector
In this FPS Podcast Episode, Todd Hatherly FPS Seminars, Director, Programs & Strategic Relations is joined by Britt Biles of Womble Bond Dickinson and Tom Reynolds of HKA to discuss the CARES Act and how four years after it was enacted, the Federal Government continues to investigate fraud and misappropriations of funds related to it.

CARES Act was meant as an emergency fund for businesses and other entities to allow the continuity of daily business operations to continue during the peak COVID-19 pandemic. However, it also became a money-grab for fraudulent activity. The Federal Government has been actively investigating organizations for fraud and misappropriations even if the organization followed procedures to acquire the funds.

Listen to the full podcast here:

1473618a.jpg

