16 May 2024

Supreme Court Decision Could Affect Legality Of Gifts To Public Officials

Amber Maltbie authored the Daily Journal article "Supreme Court Decision Could Affect Legality of Gifts to Public Officials."
Amber Maltbie authored the Daily Journal article "Supreme Court Decision Could Affect Legality of Gifts to Public Officials." The article looks at how "the Supreme Court will decide whether 18 U.S.C. 666 only criminalizes quid pro quo bribery or also covers gratuities, such as payments made in recognition of actions taken by officials. The ruling could have broader implications for millions of public officials." To read the full article, click here (subscription required).

Amber is a Partner in our Government Relations & Regulation Group, as well as an adjunct professor at the Pacific McGeorge School of Law. She is a nationally-recognized expert in the fields of election law and government ethics, and advises some of the highest-ranking elected officials in California, including Attorney General Rob Bonta and State Controller Malia Cohen.

