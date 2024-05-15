Fastest 5 Minutes: GSA Guidance, Grants, Financial Responsibility Reviews (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a GSA Acquisition Letter on the use of upfront payments for acquisitions of cloud-based SaaS offerings, an OMB final rule that revised the Uniform Guidance for grants, cooperative agreements, and other federal financial assistance, and a DOD OIG report focusing on financial responsibility reviews, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.