15 May 2024

Fastest 5 Minutes: GSA Guidance, Grants, Financial Responsibility Reviews (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a GSA Acquisition Letter on the use of upfront payments for acquisitions of cloud-based SaaS offerings, an OMB final rule that revised the Uniform Guidance for grants, ...
United States Government, Public Sector
This week's episode covers a GSA Acquisition Letter on the use of upfront payments for acquisitions of cloud-based SaaS offerings, an OMB final rule that revised the Uniform Guidance for grants, cooperative agreements, and other federal financial assistance, and a DOD OIG report focusing on financial responsibility reviews, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

Peter Eyre
M. Yuan Zhou
