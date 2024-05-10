HKA government contracts experts understand the complex
business and regulatory environments in which government
contractors operate and have a history of finding practical,
cost-effective solutions to challenges faced by government
contractors and their counsel.
Many of our experts have testified at the U.S. Court of Federal
Claims, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals, the Civilian
Board of Contract Appeals, and other state and federal courts. We
also have extensive experience assisting in negotiations related to
disputes and alternative dispute resolution proceedings.
How our government contracting and compliance expert team can help
Our government contracting and compliance experts offer a wide variety of services, including:
Litigation support services
- Bid protest assistance
- Bribery and anti-corruption
- Contract terminations
- Insurance claims and disputes
- Investigations (e.g., forensic accounting, False Claims Act, defective pricing, fraud)
- Prime contractor and subcontractor disputes
- Requests for Equitable Adjustment, Certified Claims, and Appeals of Contracting Officer's final decision
Compliance and Audit services
- Business systems
- Cost Accounting Standards, Cost Allowability (e.g., FAR Part 31), and Incurred Cost Submissions
- Evaluation and rebuttal of government audit reports
- Policy and procedure development
Other Government Contracting services
- Business transformation support
- Commercial Pricing and Federal Supply Schedule Contracting (e.g., price reduction)
- New or emerging contractor support
- Post-acquisition integration activities
- Uniform guidance consulting
Diverse experience
Our experts have assisted government contractors in a broad array of industries including, but not limited to, aerospace and defense, energy, healthcare, and marine and shipping ranging in size from small businesses to multinational and publicly traded companies.
To find out more about our experience and to contact one of our Government Contracting and Compliance experts, download our brochure below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.