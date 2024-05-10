How our government contracting and compliance expert team can help

Our government contracting and compliance experts offer a wide variety of services, including:

Litigation support services

Bid protest assistance

Bribery and anti-corruption

Contract terminations

Insurance claims and disputes

Investigations (e.g., forensic accounting, False Claims Act, defective pricing, fraud)

Prime contractor and subcontractor disputes

Requests for Equitable Adjustment, Certified Claims, and Appeals of Contracting Officer's final decision

Compliance and Audit services

Business systems

Cost Accounting Standards, Cost Allowability (e.g., FAR Part 31), and Incurred Cost Submissions

Evaluation and rebuttal of government audit reports

Policy and procedure development

Other Government Contracting services

Business transformation support

Commercial Pricing and Federal Supply Schedule Contracting (e.g., price reduction)

New or emerging contractor support

Post-acquisition integration activities

Uniform guidance consulting

Diverse experience

Our experts have assisted government contractors in a broad array of industries including, but not limited to, aerospace and defense, energy, healthcare, and marine and shipping ranging in size from small businesses to multinational and publicly traded companies.

To find out more about our experience and to contact one of our Government Contracting and Compliance experts, download our brochure below.

