Nicole Owren-Wiest and Erin Rankin talk TINA. What is the Truthful Cost or Pricing Data Act, formerly known as the Truth in Negotiations Act? When are contractors and subcontractors required to provide certified cost or pricing data? And what does Nicole's Cookie Monster coffee mug have to do with it? "It All Adds Up" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest government contract accounting, cost, and pricing developments.

