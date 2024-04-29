This week's episode covers a final rule updating the FAR to add Part 40 on information security and supply chain security, a notice of proposed rulemaking detailing how companies will have to comply with the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022, and a bid protest decision involving inadvertent disclosure of source selection information, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

