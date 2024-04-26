ARTICLE

In this episode of the Government Contracts Legal Roundup, Parter David Robbins reviews a series of litigation cases, including a claims update and two bid protest cases. David offers key takeaways for government contract practitioners and discusses the implications of the Department of Defense's continued, expanded use of its "Other Transactions" authority for prototype projects.

