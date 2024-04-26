United States:
Government Contracts Legal Roundup | Episode 46 (Podcast)
26 April 2024
Jenner & Block
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of the Government Contracts Legal Roundup,
Parter David Robbins reviews a series of litigation
cases, including a claims update and two bid protest cases. David
offers key takeaways for government contract practitioners and
discusses the implications of the Department of Defense's
continued, expanded use of its "Other Transactions"
authority for prototype projects.
Listen here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from United States
Washington State: 2024 Spring Legislative Roundup
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
The Washington State Legislature's 2024 legislative session adjourned on March 7, 2024, concluding a busy sixty-day period that saw lawmakers introduce almost 1,200 bills—on education, public safety...
The GovCon Pulse | Spring 2024
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Welcome to the inaugural issue of The GovCon Pulse, your guide to navigating the complex world of government contracts law.