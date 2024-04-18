In the second episode of "Are We All Clear? Facilitating Security Clearances," host Molly O'Casey delves into personnel security clearances (PCLs) with National Security, Defense and Intelligence attorneys Andrew McAllister and Jacob Marco. They discuss the process of obtaining a clearance and its role in safeguarding classified information. The attorneys also explore important guidelines to follow and common pitfalls that can complicate the process. Listen to gain useful insights on this complex system.

Listen and subscribe on Amazon.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Listen and subscribe on SoundCloud.

Listen and subscribe on Spotify.

Watch and subscribe on YouTube.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.