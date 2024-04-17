United States:
The GovCon Pulse | Spring 2024
17 April 2024
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Welcome to the inaugural issue of The GovCon Pulse,
your guide to navigating the complex world of government contracts
law. This newsletter will explore prevailing issues impacting the
government contracting industry and keep you updated on the latest
events our team is participating in. Stay tuned to keep your finger
on the pulse of all things GovCon.
Click here to
read The GovCon Pulse | Spring 2024.
