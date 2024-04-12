Crowell & Moring's "All Things Protest" podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Rob Sneckenberg and Anuj Vohra discuss a recent Federal Circuit decision that may open new doors for prospective protesters.

Materials Discussed in This Episode:

Avue Technologies Corp. v. HHS (Fed. Cir. Mar. 6, 2024)

