United States:
All Things Protest: Did The Federal Circuit Open Another Jurisdictional Door For Protests? (Podcast)
12 April 2024
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring's "All Things Protest"
podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest
litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best
practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Rob
Sneckenberg and Anuj Vohra discuss a recent Federal Circuit
decision that may open new doors for prospective protesters.
Materials Discussed in This Episode:
Avue Technologies Corp. v. HHS (Fed. Cir. Mar. 6,
2024)
