The federal government on April 4, 2024, released a pre-publication version of a final rule that makes significant updates to 2 CFR, including Part 200, widely known as the Uniform Grant Guidance. The federal government also released some additional guidance documentation as it works to finalize and publish the rule, which is currently slated to become effective October 1 (although federal agencies will have some flexibility in applying it to awards made before October 1 and after the rule is published).

We plan to provide additional resources after the rule is published, but if you would like to look at the currently available information, below are some helpful links.

To sign up for client alerts on government contracts and grants matters, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.