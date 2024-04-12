United States:
OFCCP Issues VEVRAA 5.2% Benchmark And New Benchmark Resources
12 April 2024
Michael Best & Friedrich
All federal contractors with AAP obligations under VEVRAA and
who do not calculate their own benchmark must take note of the
OFCCP's new 5.2% veterans hiring benchmark effective March 31,
2024 (which is slightly down from the prior 5.4% benchmark). With
its announcement of the new benchmark, the OFCCP also published
helpful examples of how to analyze your applicant and hiring data
against the benchmark and document your outreach and recruiting
efforts. These examples provide useful references to make your
assessments compliance-review ready.
