All federal contractors with AAP obligations under VEVRAA and who do not calculate their own benchmark must take note of the OFCCP's new 5.2% veterans hiring benchmark effective March 31, 2024 (which is slightly down from the prior 5.4% benchmark). With its announcement of the new benchmark, the OFCCP also published helpful examples of how to analyze your applicant and hiring data against the benchmark and document your outreach and recruiting efforts. These examples provide useful references to make your assessments compliance-review ready.

