For anyone who missed it, the EEOC recently announced that its EEO-1 Data Collection will open on April 30, 2024, and that employers must file by June 4, 2024. Similar to prior years, the EEOC will provide more information on its Component 1 website as it becomes available.

EEO-1 Component Data Collection (Employer Information Report) 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 Data Collection Opening on April 30, 2024. The 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 data collection will open on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The deadline to file the 2023 EEO-1 Component 1 report is Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The EEO-1 Component 1 online Filer Support Message Center (i.e., filer help desk) will also be available on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, to assist filers with any questions they may have regarding the 2023 collection. www.eeoc.gov/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.