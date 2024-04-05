While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been around for decades, the government is just beginning to implement some parameters for the uniform acquisition and use of it. Late last week, OMB issued the first-ever governmentwide AI policy—Advancing Governance, Innovation, and Risk Management for Agency Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI M-memo). Concurrent with its release, OMB also issued a request for information (RFI) to help inform agencies on the responsible procurement of AI. According to the RFI, commenters will have until April 29, 2024, to answer the questions posed by OMB and/or to provide OMB with feedback on any topic believed to have implications for the government's procurement of AI. Based on the information OMB receives, it will develop an "initial means" to ensure agency AI systems and services contracts align with the AI M-memo and advance the aims identified in the Advancing American AI Act. For stakeholders with a vested interest in making sure the government gets this right, this is your chance to showcase your expertise and become a trusted partner in the government's mission to responsibly procure AI.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.