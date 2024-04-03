ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

To set the groundwork for future episodes, Nicole Owren-Wiest and Erin Rankin talk fundamentals: What is the purpose behind the often counter-intuitive and complex government contracts cost and pricing rules? What are the various price analysis techniques available to the world's largest buyer of goods and services? "It All Adds Up" is Crowell & Moring's podcast covering the latest government contract accounting, cost, and pricing developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.