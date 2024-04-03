United States:
It All Adds Up: What's The Point? (Podcast)
03 April 2024
Crowell & Moring LLP
To set the groundwork for future episodes, Nicole Owren-Wiest
and Erin Rankin talk fundamentals: What is the purpose behind the
often counter-intuitive and complex government contracts cost and
pricing rules? What are the various price analysis techniques
available to the world's largest buyer of goods and services?
"It All Adds Up" is Crowell & Moring's podcast
covering the latest government contract accounting, cost, and
pricing developments.
