On March 25, 2024, the U.S. Department of Labor ("DOL") announced that its Contractor Portal will open to receive Affirmative Action Program ("AAP") certification submissions on April 1, 2024. Certifications must be made by July 1, 2024.

Since launching the Contractor Portal in 2022, OFCCP has required covered federal contractors and subcontractors to "certify, on an annual basis, whether they are meeting their requirement to develop and maintain annual AAPs."

OFCCP posted a pre-recorded webinar to its Contractor Portal landing page guiding contractors on the process of "certifying affirmative action compliance through the Contractor Portal," as well as an OFCCP Contractor Portal User Guide with more detailed instructions on registering for and using the Contractor Portal.

OFCCP advises contractors that have questions about the Contractor Portal to request assistance through the OFCCP Contractor Portal Technical Help Request Form or call the OFCCP Help Desk at 1-800-397-6251.

DOL Announces Contractor Portal Will Open For AAP Certification On April 1

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.