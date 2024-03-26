self

On March 19, 2024, we hosted another presentation in our Infra Insight webinar series focused on the Build America Buy America Act.

While the Build America Buy America Act aims to promote domestic manufacturing and support American industries, it also presents several challenges. Addressing these challenges requires balancing the Act's objectives with the practical considerations of project management, supply chain dynamics and international trade relations.

During this collaborative discussion, our panelists explored the details of the federal government's implementation of the Build America Buy America Act, how these new requirements interplay with pre-existing domestic content requirements, such as Buy America, and how project sponsors and contractors can comply with these requirements.

Moderator:

Shant Boyajian, Partner, Nossaman LLP

Panelists:

Al Caldarelli , Managing Counsel, Commercial Transactions, Massachusetts Department of Transportation

, Managing Counsel, Commercial Transactions, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Teddy Low , Senior Deputy County Counsel, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority

, Senior Deputy County Counsel, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ann-Therese Schmid, Partner, Nossaman LLP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.